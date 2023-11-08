KOFFEE WITH KARAN 8 KARAN JOHAR REVEALS WHAT REUNITED HIM WITH CLOSE FRIENDS KAJOL KAREENA KAPOOR AFTER RIFT THAT LASTED YEARS

Hyderabad: In the upcoming episode of the popular talk show Koffee With Karan, also spilling the beans will be the show's affable host Karan Johar. In th episode featuring Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, Karan will candidly discuss his past conflicts with two of his closest friends, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol.

This latest season of Koffee With Karan features a star-studded lineup of guests, including Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday in the upcoming episode. Previous episodes have showcased the likes of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol.

Karan Johar shared insights into his rift with Kareena Kapoor Khan, revealing that their friendship hit a rough patch in 2003, lasting for about a year and a half. The primary cause of their discord was related to the film Kal Ho Na Ho. Their silence was finally broken when Karan's father was diagnosed with cancer, prompting Kareena to reach out.

Karan mentioned, "She (Kareena) was like, I don't know what to say, I said, don't say anything, I know you are there. When he passed away, she was in Bangkok, we still had not mended, and the point she landed from her shoot, she came home. We spent all night just chatting. We went back to where we were. When we fought, I said I was never going to speak with her again."

Later in the conversation, Karan opened up about his emotional bond with Kajol and how they had drifted apart for a period. Despite thinking that their friendship might never be the same again, however, eventually they reconnected. Karan even messaged Kajol when his children were born, despite not having spoken for two years. He shared pictures of his kids, Yash and Roohi, with her, and Kajol responded with warmth. Finally, the reconciliation took place during her birthday celebration, where they shared a heartfelt hug and tears, mending their relationship.

The eighth season of Koffee With Karan is currently available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and features a star-studded lineup of celebrities, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, and more, making it an eagerly awaited series for fans.