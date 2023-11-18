KOFFEE WITH KARAN 8 KARAN JOHAR JOKES IT WOULD TAKE A PETITION TO BRING SRK AND SALMAN KHAN ON SHOW HINTS AT NEXT GUESTS

Hyderabad: The eighth season of Koffee With Karan, hosted by Karan Johar, has stirred excitement among fans after featuring celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh. With eager anticipation for upcoming guests, Johar recently hinted at a potential reunion of two stars with connections to Alia Bhatt.

Karan Johar interacted with fans via Instagram live session on November 18

During an Instagram live session on November 18, filmmaker Karan Johar teased the future guests of the popular chat show while confirming Vicky Kaushal’s appearance. Hinting at a reunion, he alluded to the duo's association with the start of Alia Bhatt's career, indirectly referencing Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, who debuted in Student Of The Year in 2012.

Fans engaged in speculation, contemplating if the guests might indeed be Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Adding excitement to the guessing game, Johar hinted that if the speculations hold true fans would be witnessing Sidharth and Varun's joint interview after 11 years. Amidst various guesses from viewers, including combinations like Vicky Kaushal with Kiara Advani or Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar confirmed Vicky's appearance alongside another undisclosed guest.

Johar, who shares a close bond with superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, remained tight-lipped about the possibility of the Tiger 3 star's appearance on the show, suggesting fans file a petition for Shah Rukh Khan's participation. In addition, Johar hinted at potential appearances by veteran stars Rekha and Vidya Balan, expressing admiration for both actresses and expressing his desire to feature them together in future episodes.

The anticipation for the upcoming guests on Koffee With Karan Season 8 continues to grow as Johar drops tantalising hints and possibilities during his interactions with fans. In the upcoming episodes, KJo will be conversing with his close friend Kajol and Rani Mukerji while another episode feature Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty spilling some beans.