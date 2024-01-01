KOFFEE WITH KARAN 8 JANHVI KAPOOR DROPS NAMES OF THREE PEOPLE ON HER SPEED DIAL

Hyderabad: Sisters and actors Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were the latest addition to the list of celebrities appearing on the Koffee With Karan chat show. Season 8 of the show has had a string of A-listers appearing on Karan Johar's show. In the snippet shared by Karan, Janhvi Kapoor lists the top three people on her speed dial, with a slip of the tongue mentioning her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Paharia.

In the video shared by the filmmaker on Instagram, Karan asked Khushi about her alleged romance rumours with The Archiest co-star Vedang Raina. The newbie was prompt to give an Om Shanti Om reference calling him a friend. Apart from that, Janhvi was seen mimicking her uncle Anil Kapoor. Janhvi also spilled the beans on her preparation for the rapid-fire round.

However, what caught our attention was Janhvi Kapoor mistakenly revealing the third person on her last dial. The actor confided that her dad, her sister and 'Shikhu' (implying shikhar Paharia) are the top people always on the speed dial. The Bawaal actor soon realised her mistake but it was too late to cover it up.

For the show, Janhvi opted for a maroon cut-out body-hugging gown. She had her hair open in soft curls and her signature blush makeup with standout eye makeup with big lashes and red lips. The Dhadak actor kept her accessories to the minimal, foregoing earrings and opting only for rings.

On the other hand, Khushi looked stunning in a yellow dress mini-dress. The off-shoulder dress complimented Khushi's toned physique. She accessorized her look with a statement pendant and diamond studs. The starkid completed her look with matching heels.