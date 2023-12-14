KOFFEE WITH KARAN 8 ARJUN KAPOOR SHARES HIS THOUGHTS ON BEING TROLLED FOR 12 YEAR AGE GAP WITH GIRLFRIEND MALAIKA ARORA

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor dated for a few years and made their relationship official in 2019. During the eighth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, Arjun discussed the recurring instances of trolling he faced due to his relationship with Malaika, who had previously been married to actor Arbaaz Khan and shares a child with him. Additionally, Arjun addressed whether their significant age difference had any impact on their relationship. While Malaika recently turned 50, Arjun is 38 years old.

Arjun, who was joined by actor Aditya Roy Kapur on the show, emphasized the importance of recognizing the impact such comments/trolls have on one's emotions. He highlighted that no person is immune to these effects, but it is crucial to find ways to cope with them. In addition, he mentioned that these trolls' behaviour is indicative of their upbringing and cultural background. He acknowledged that these individuals aim to gain attention by posting random comments.

Previously, Arjun would get agitated and feel compelled to respond constantly. However, he later realized the significance of letting these comments sink in and understanding the motives behind their desperation for his attention. His ultimate goal is to distance himself from their reactions. Although these comments do affect him, Arjun realizes that trolls' intentions may revolve around garnering likes.

Subsequently, the show's host Karan Johar opened up about how he is constantly facing 'sexuality shaming' due to his decision to become a single parent. The filmmaker revealed how he often becomes a target of ridicule for his fashion choices and body, further expressing that 'you have to feel pity' for these trolls. To this, Arjun stated that these are the same people who are desperate to take photos and selfies with the celebs.

Meanwhile, rumours of Malaika and Arjun's breakup created a buzz in August this year, despite their regular social media posts featuring each other. However, they promptly put all speculations to rest by stepping out together on numerous occasions in Mumbai.