Hyderabad: In the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan are set to appear as guests, creating much anticipation among viewers. The episode promises a mix of humor and heartfelt moments as the duo, known for their roles in Student of the Year, share intriguing aspects of their lives. Alia Bhatt, their co-star from the same film, will also make a special appearance through a video, sharing amusing insights about Sidharth Malhotra.

Alia's revelation about Sidharth's hidden talent as a singer and his tendency to avoid parties despite being the life of one, along with his amusing habit of dozing off at his own birthday celebrations, adds to the charm of the show. "Sid (Sidharth Malhotra) is actually a really good singer. He is a very healthy person, so he doesn't party at all, but he is the best person to get a party started, so this is the inherent Punjabi in him. He just knows how to get people going, he's really good. Also, he is really hilarious, he is the first person to fall asleep at his own birthday party," said Alia.

Alia, who dated Sidharth in the past, also expressed gratitude to Sidharth for giving her the first love of her life, her pet cat Edward. "I am very thankful to Sid because he has given me the first love of my life, Edward." Lauding Sidharth further on the show, Alia said he is very "well-mannered and chivalrous." Decoding the reason behind Sid's massive fan following, Alia said his "warm and kind eyes" add to his charm.

During their time on the show, Varun Dhawan donned a stylish black casual outfit with a leather jacket, while Sidharth Malhotra exuded his fashion sense in a blue blazer over a white t-shirt and jeans, showcasing his charm. In the promo, Karan Johar humorously referred to them as "Kens without their Barbies," teasing their off-screen personas compared to their public images. Viewers can catch the latest episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 8 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, airing every Thursday.