Hyderabad: Director-host Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan's latest episode featured Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, who shared their intriguing perspectives on a variety of topics. In the much-anticipated rapid-fire round, Alia Bhatt disclosed if she considers Deepika Padukone as her competition, while Kareena Kapoor Khan spilled the beans on whether she would portray Sara Ali Khan's mother in a flick.

In the exciting rapid-fire round, Alia was questioned whether she considers Deepika as her competition. In response, Alia humbly said 'no' and regarded Deepika as her 'senior' in the industry. She stated, "Please, not at all. No, why would she be? She is my senior. There is no competition." Although the question was directed at Kareena, she dismissed it, affirming that Alia should provide the answer.

Karan Johar didn't miss the chance to ask Kareena about her willingness to portray Sara Ali Khan's mother on screen if offered the opportunity. To this, Kareena said, "I think I'm an actor and I can play all ages. So you never know. If it is a good part." Karan further asked, "Then you are open to it?" to which Kareena responded, emphasizing her eagerness for diverse acting roles.

Koffee with Karan Season 8, hosted by Karan Johar, has previously featured notable pairs such as Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, and Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday. Forthcoming episodes will witness captivating duos like Kajol-Rani Mukerji and Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty.

This season has introduced exciting new segments including the Imposter game, Koffee Wrecktangle, Kwiz & Tell, and Ask Me Anything With Karan, all while retaining the iconic rapid-fire round. Viewers can now catch all the entertainment of Season 8 of Koffee with Karan on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.