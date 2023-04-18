KL RAHUL CELEBRATES BDAY WITH WIFE ATHIYA SHETTY SUNEIL SHETTY SAYS BLESSED TO HAVE YOU

Hyderabad Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are one of the most popular couples in town After dating for a while the couple married this year in January They chose a lowkey wedding ceremony at Suniel Shetty s farmhouse in Khandala KL Rahul jetted off after their wedding to play in tournaments and he is currently involved in the IPL But today on his birthday it appears that he took a break to spend time with his wife Athiya Inside photos show the couple celebrating his birthday togetherOne of his friends shared a photo of his lowkey birthday celebration on Instagram Athiya and Rahul are seen smiling charmingly as they pose with a friend in the first photo The pair can be seen twinning in stripes In the second image the star cricketer is seen cutting the birthday cake while Athiya is standing next to himMeanwhile Suniel Shetty took to Instagram to share an unseen photo of himself with his soninlaw KL Rahul Suniel Shetty a fitness enthusiast posted a special birthday message for Rahul He shared an unseen photo with KL Rahul from his and Athiya Shetty s wedding Suniel Shetty is frequently seen complimenting him He even wrote KL Rahul a beautiful birthday messageSuniel added that he was blessed to have KL Rahul in his family His post read We are grateful to have you in our lives Happy birthday baba Athiya s brother Ahan Shetty also wished KL Rahul with a photo He captioned the photo Happy birthday brother on Instagram However Athiya is yet to share a birthday post for her husbandAlso read Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul visit Mahakaleshwar temple post wedding