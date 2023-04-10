Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders star player Rinku Singh with his extraordinary five successive sixes has become the nation's current favourite. From Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who owns the cricket team, to sports fanatic and fellow actor Ranveer Singh, everybody was swept away by Rinku's marvellous performance, making KKR win against all odds. To express his delightment, SRK took to Twitter and shared a modified poster of Pathaan with Rinku's face on it. As the tweet has now gone viral, the new Pathaan Rinku has responded to the tweet.

Taking to Twitter, the cricketer wrote: 'Shah Rukh sir yaaar (red heart emoticon). Love you sir & thank you for your constant support (folded hand emoticon). This comes after Shah Rukh Khan, actor and owner of the cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders, praised cricketer Rinku Singh on Sunday for hitting a stunning five consecutive sixes in the final over of KKR's thrilling IPL 2023 match against GT at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

'JHOOME JO RINKUUUU!!!' SRK wrote sharing a morphed poster of his movie Pathaan with Rinku's face on it. You beauties @NitishRana 27 & @venkateshiyer, My baby! And keep in mind: Believe that's all. Best wishes to @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore. Sir, take care of your heart.

Speaking of the game, Gujarat Titans chose to bat first and scored 204/4 in their 20 overs. With five consecutive sixes in the last over, Rinku Singh made a crucial cameo and helped KKR secure what had previously seemed impossible. Rinku hit one four and six sixes in 21 balls to score 48*. 'Player of the Match' honour went to Rinku Singh for his incredible match-winning cameo. With this victory, KKR has moved up to third place in the standings, winning two and losing one of their previous three games.

Also read: Pic of the day: Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli in one frame, dance to Jhoome Jo Pathaan