Hyderabad: Makers of the upcoming family entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan unveiled the new song Yentamma from the film on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, actor Ram Charan, who makes a special appearance in the song, shared the song on Instagram and it seems the RRR star is elated to have danced with Salman and Venkatesh Daggubati who he called 'legends.'

In Yentamma song, Salman could be seen along with Venkatesh donning bright yellow shirts paired with a lungi. Towards the end, Ram Charan joins Salman and Venkatesh on the dance floor. Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev the song is written by Shabbir Ahmed. The full version of the song will be out on April 4, 2023.

Sharing the song on Instagram, Ram Charan wrote, "One of my most precious on-screen moments. Love you Bhai ❤️ Dancing with these absolute legends...#Yentamma song out now." Soon after he shared the post, fans swarmed the comment section lauding the peppy number. Reacting to the song, a fan wrote, "Mass meets Bhai " while another chimed in, "It's a treat to watch you dance with Salman."

Bankrolled under Salman Khan Films Production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is helmed by Farhad Samji. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, and Bhumika Chawla in lead roles. The upcoming action drama will mark Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is arriving in theaters on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.