KKBKKJ BO COLLECTION DAY 5 SALMAN KHANS MASS APPEAL WORKS WONDERS MANAGES TO PULL CROWDS

Hyderabad: Disregarding poor reviews from film critics, Salman Khan's latest release in managing to pull crowds given his mass appeal. The film though fumbled but managed to rake in Rs 7.5 crore on Tuesday against Rs 10 crore nett collection registered on Monday. The film witnessed a marginal decrease, however, is faring well at the box office when compared to post-pandemic releases.

The only saving grace of the movie is Salman's larger-than-life image. His ardent fans have been paying off well, taking the film's domestic nett figures to Rs 85 crore on day five. However, according to a report, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will not be able to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in its first week, but could see significant increases over the weekend.

If global numbers are to be taken, then KKBKKJ has surpassed Rs 130 crore globally. According to the same report, the film debuted during the Eid holiday and grossed Rs 15 crore on its first day. This was regarded as a poor start for a Salman Khan film. However, the Salman Khan starrer increased its revenue significantly over the weekend, earning Rs 25 crore on Saturday and Rs 26 crore on Sunday.

While these figures are still low in comparison to some of Salman's biggest hits, KKBKKJ is only the third Bollywood film of the year to be a box-office success. While Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan broke numerous industry records, Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar took in nearly Rs 150 crore nett at the domestic box office.

KKBKKJ is expected to end its domestic run with less than Rs 150 crore, making it the worst-performing Salman Khan film since Jai Ho in 2014, excluding mid-pandemic release Antim: The Final Truth and direct-to-streaming release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Even some of his infamous flops, such as Dabangg 3 and Race 3, managed to gross at least Rs 170 crore in India. KKBKKJ has received mixed reviews, but the sheer size of its release (4500 domestic screens) is making up for it.

