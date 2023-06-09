Hyderabad Actor Dipika Chikhlia who portrayed the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar s Ramayan has spoken on the controversy that arose after Adipurush director Om Raut was spotted giving a kiss on actor Kriti Sanon s cheek during their visit to Tirupati Balaji temple Dipika expressed her disappointment with the incident and stated that Kriti might not have thought of herself as Sita In the forthcoming movie Adipurush Kriti will appear as JanakiSpeaking about the incident Dipika said Kriti is an actor of today s generation Kissing and hugging are now seen as sweet gestures She must not have considered herself to be Sita and it turns into an emotional issue I lived as Sita when I was playing the role but the actors of today just think of it as a character They don t care after the movie is over When Ramayan was on air in the 1980s Dipika said no one would even refer to the actors by their names She said People would come and touch our feet while we were working on the set It was a different time We were not seen as actors at that time but as gods by the public We couldn t even hug anyone and kissing was completely out of the question The actors of Adipuirush would become busy with their next project after the movie s release and will forget about their characters but this never happened with us Also read Adipurush director Om Raut criticized for planting kiss on Kriti Sanon at Tirupati templeShe further said They treated us like we are gods who have come to live in this world and that is why we never did anything that would offend anyone s feelings Meanwhile the movie Adipurush which features Prabhas Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles will hit the theatres on June 16