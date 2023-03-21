Hyderabad: The love song Jee rahe the hum from actor Salman Khan's upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is out now. Salman surprised his Instagram followers by releasing the romantic number on his official Instagram handle. With his on-screen love interest Pooja Hegde, as well as Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam, Salman is seen in the video in a happy mood.

Salman walks around in the opening scene of the video sporting long hair and a laid-back appearance. He dances for his lady love and displays his moves to impress his onscreen love interest played by Pooja Hegde. Salman and Pooja are seen having a romantic date in a dimly lit room with chandeliers all around them. They even pull off a free fall move and stop just short of the ground.

Salman has sung the song, Amaal Malik created the music, while Shabbir Ahmed wrote the lyrics. Sharing the song, the Sultan actor wrote: "Woh joh falling wala step hai jisme koi step nahiin hai, woh karke dikha do… love ka toh pata nahiin falling is sure. #30DaysToKBKJ #JeeRaheTheHum." The song also brought back memories for Salman's fans and brought to mind the actor's Hangover song. The images and rhythm from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's wholesome album hint at yet another hit.

After the hugely popular Naiyo Lagda and Billi Billi, Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling In Love) is the third song from the album of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is helmed by Farhad Samji. It has all the hallmarks of a Salman Khan production: action, family drama, and romance. The film has a massive star cast comprising Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar star. The movie is scheduled to have a Zee Studios global release on Eid 2023.

