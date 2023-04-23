KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN DAY 2 SALMAN KHAN STARRER PICKS UP PACE ON EID MAKES HUGE LEAP

Mumbai After grossing Rs 158 crore on the first day Farhad Samji s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan picked up steam at the box office on day two The first day of sales for Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which was released on April 21 to largely unfavourable reviews brought in Rs 1581 crore The film saw a surge earning Rs 25 crore on the second day bringing the total to about Rs 41 crore according to industry tracker Sacnilk On Saturday the family film had a 2705 Hindi occupancy overall It is obvious that the film s secondday sales were positively impacted by the Eid releaseAmong all of Salman s previous Eid films Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had the secondlowest firstday opening The opening day revenue of Bharat Rs 4230 crore was higher than that of Dabangg Rs 1410 crore which was released in 2010 We now know of course that Dabangg ultimately became a hit movie while Bharat underperformed So it is difficult to predict what will happen to Salman s movie before the important test on MondayKisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is a mass family entertainer has done well at the box office in spite of the audience s rejection of remakes Remakes such as Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan and Selfiee starring Akshay Kumar both had disastrous box office results According to reports Salman s film is a remake of Veeram an early boxoffice hit starring AjithThe film has an ensemble cast of Pooja Hegde Venkatesh Daggubati Bhumika Chawla Shehnaaz Gill Palak Tiwari Raghav Juyal Vinali Bhatnagar Siddharth Nigam and Jassie Gill The film may have received some positive reviews from the public but critics do not appear to be overly impressedAlso read Salman Khan greets fans on Eid poses with family for grand frame