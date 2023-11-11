KIRAN RAO HIGHLIGHTS CONCERNS WITH BAAHUBALI KABIR SINGH HERO DELICATELY STRIPS HER OF HER AGENCY

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Kiran Rao recently criticised the portrayal of stalking as a romantic pursuit in Bollywood films. She specifically pointed to movies like Kabir Singh and Baahubali, highlighting the disturbing trend of romanticising stalking in cinematic narratives. Rao expressed concerns about the regressive messaging in successful films and emphasised the importance of breaking stereotypes and promoting positive messages.

Rao referenced a report that identified stalking as a celebrated form of wooing in films, citing Kabir Singh from 2019 as a prime example. Moreover, she drew attention to Baahubali, noting its initial portrayal of a strong female warrior whose agency is gradually stripped away, reducing her to a mere romantic interest for the hero.

"Another very big film, which I find fascinating, was Baahubali 1 (Baahubali: The Beginning). It started off with this exciting fight sequence, where this woman is leaping from tree to tree, and she is a warrior. But the hero delicately strips her of her agency and makes her just a fantastic romantic interest. I find it fascinating. It is (one of) the biggest films of Indian cinema,” she said as quoted by a webloid.

In a previous interview, Rao expressed her dismay at the success of films featuring what she deemed 'regressive' messaging. She emphasized the importance of major film productions prioritizing the breaking of stereotypes and conveying positive messages instead.

Recently, Kiran premiered her latest film, Laapataa Ladies, at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. Set in rural India in 2001, the film unravels the chaos following the disappearance of two young brides. With a talented ensemble cast, including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles, the film is produced under Aamir Khan's banner, Aamir Khan Productions, and Kiran's personal venture, Kindling Productions.