King Of Kotha Twitter review: Netizens applaud Dulquer Salmaan's acting prowess in slow paced action entertainer
Published: 8 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Dulquer Salmaan's long-awaited film King Of Kotha has finally arrived in theatres. The film has now been released amid much fanfare and has received a positive reception from moviegoers. Several film fanatics flocked to Twitter to express their feelings about the action entertainer.
The KOK First Day First Show (FDFS) began at 7 a.m., and several moviegoers raced to the theatre to see DQ's full-length mass entertainer. After a nighttime premiere in Dubai, King Of Kotha was released globally and seemed to have met expectations. Dulquer may head to a strong box office following the film's initial reactions, but it's too early to predict anything.
The earliest reviews had spectators appreciating the film and the actor's performance. The visuals of King Of Kotha have been mentioned by various audiences as one of its highlights. The film is said to provide the best theatre experience possible, with outstanding music and background score.
A user after watching the film wrote on Twitter: "#KingOfKotha Review Good Gangster Flick 👍 @dulQuer shines along with @actorshabeer @Prasanna_actor @AishuL_& others👏 @JxBe uplifts the film with his BGMs🔥Action Scenes💥 2nd Half🎉👍 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐💫/5"
-
• #KingOfKotha - A Well Made Gangster Flick— Aα∂hу (@Aadhy_offl) August 24, 2023
+ves
- @Dulquer & @ActorShabeer's Performance
- @Jxbe's Background Score
- @NimishRavi's Cinematography
- ദുൽഖറിന് മാസ്സ് റോൾസ് ചേരില്ല എന്ന് ഇനി ആരും പറയില്ല, അത്രക്ക് നന്നായിട്ട് ചെയ്ത് വെച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട് 👌🏻#KingOfKothaReview pic.twitter.com/tGvvvBkwjE
Another one shared a review after watching the film and wrote: "After Watching #KingOfKotha: We feel we won, Now Haters Nothing Can Do😭🔥 A Never Before Item From Mollywood, New Industry Hit On The Way, Every Mollywood Record Will Be Dethroned By The Weekend🥶🔥 It's Smash Time🥵🔥"
-
#DulquerSalmaan Looks and Acting Superb— Mahidar vibes (@Mahidarvibes) August 24, 2023
BGM work Terrific 🔥🔥
Story and Screenplay Next level 🔥
Everyone Love This Film 🤩🤩
Interval Block is highlight of the film 🔥🔥🥵🥵
Don't Miss This Movie Guys 😍
Congrats @dulQuer 💪
Rating - 3/5 🔥#KingOfKotha #KingOfKothaReview pic.twitter.com/otPBO7k3Os
The most disappointing thing though for fans about the film is that the storyline is flat and the some sequences seem stretched. Talking about the positive and negative aspect, a social media user tweeted: "#KingOfKotha Review POSITIVES- #DulquerSalmaan, Casting, Production Value, 2nd Half, Action Scenes, Music & BGM NEGATIVES- Duration, Lags (1st Half) Overall, #KOK is another gangster drama that works decently👍"
-
#KingOfKotha Review— Swayam Kumar Das (@KumarSwayam3) August 24, 2023
POSITIVES
1. #DulquerSalmaan
2. Casting
3. Production Values
4. 2nd Half
5. Action Scenes
6. Music & BGM
NEGATIVES
1. Duration
2. Lags (1st Half)
Overall, #KOK is another gangster drama that works decently👍#KingOfKothaFDFS #KingOfKothaReview #KOKreview pic.twitter.com/8dpcpEM3tg
The film headline by Dulquer Salmaan, also features Dancing Rose, Prasanna, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Vada Chennai Saran, and Anikha Surendran in key roles. The Abhilash Joshiy directorial is produced by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films in collaboration with Zed Studios.
