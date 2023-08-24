Hyderabad: Dulquer Salmaan's long-awaited film King Of Kotha has finally arrived in theatres. The film has now been released amid much fanfare and has received a positive reception from moviegoers. Several film fanatics flocked to Twitter to express their feelings about the action entertainer.

The KOK First Day First Show (FDFS) began at 7 a.m., and several moviegoers raced to the theatre to see DQ's full-length mass entertainer. After a nighttime premiere in Dubai, King Of Kotha was released globally and seemed to have met expectations. Dulquer may head to a strong box office following the film's initial reactions, but it's too early to predict anything.

The earliest reviews had spectators appreciating the film and the actor's performance. The visuals of King Of Kotha have been mentioned by various audiences as one of its highlights. The film is said to provide the best theatre experience possible, with outstanding music and background score.

A user after watching the film wrote on Twitter: "#KingOfKotha Review Good Gangster Flick 👍 @dulQuer shines along with @actorshabeer @Prasanna_actor @AishuL_& others👏 @JxBe uplifts the film with his BGMs🔥Action Scenes💥 2nd Half🎉👍 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐💫/5"

Another one shared a review after watching the film and wrote: "After Watching #KingOfKotha: We feel we won, Now Haters Nothing Can Do😭🔥 A Never Before Item From Mollywood, New Industry Hit On The Way, Every Mollywood Record Will Be Dethroned By The Weekend🥶🔥 It's Smash Time🥵🔥"

The most disappointing thing though for fans about the film is that the storyline is flat and the some sequences seem stretched. Talking about the positive and negative aspect, a social media user tweeted: "#KingOfKotha Review POSITIVES- #DulquerSalmaan, Casting, Production Value, 2nd Half, Action Scenes, Music & BGM NEGATIVES- Duration, Lags (1st Half) Overall, #KOK is another gangster drama that works decently👍"

The film headline by Dulquer Salmaan, also features Dancing Rose, Prasanna, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Vada Chennai Saran, and Anikha Surendran in key roles. The Abhilash Joshiy directorial is produced by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films in collaboration with Zed Studios.

