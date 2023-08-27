Hyderabad: The gangster drama starring Dulquer Salmaan has earned around 11.7 crore nett across all languages so far. Early estimates released by Industry tracker Sacnilk indicate that King of Kotha made Rs 2.25 crore net on its third day in India. According to a report by Sacnilk.com, the movie has so far made more than Rs 11 crore net in India.

Dulquer Salmaan's most recent movie King Of Kotha hit the theatres on August 24. The Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada versions are all dubs for the Malayalam film. Aishwarya Lekshmi of Ponniyin Selvan fame, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, and Gokul Suresh are among the other actors who appear in the movie.

King of Kotha made Rs 2.6 crore nett in India in all languages on Friday after debuting at Rs 6.85 crore on Thursday. The movie has already made a total of Rs 11.7 crore nett in India over its first three days, thanks to a Saturday take of Rs 2.25 crore. The film is helmed by Abhilash Joshiy and bankrolled by Wayfarer Films and Zed Studio.

Dulquer Salman recently appeared in the Netflix series Guns and Gulaabs created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. He previously stated in an interview with a news agency that he had long dreamed of creating films that performed "big theatrical numbers."

The actor also stated candidly about why he chose to support King of Kotha as a producer, "In the present context, people seek theatrical experience. In Malayalam, we narrate stories in such modest, personal, genuine doses..., I said, You need to attract people to the theatres. They ought to celebrate. It should be technically sound and visually stunning."

King of Kotha is Dulquer Salmaan's sixth production, but his first action drama in a career spanning more than ten years. The actor, who has been working on King of Kotha since its ideation in 2019, claimed that the plot required a specific budget for the film's production.

Also read: King Of Kotha box office collection: Dulquer Salmaan's film opens with decent numbers on day 1