Hyderabad: The highly anticipated gangster action drama, starring Dulquer Salmaan, has finally been released on Thursday. According to early estimates reported by industry tracker Sacnik, the Malayalam movie registered an opening of Rs 7.70 crore at the box office. The film is helmed by Abhilash Joshiy and is produced by the movie's starrer Dulquer Salmaan along with Zee Studios.

King Of Kotha's trailer was attached with Gadar 2, which stands approximately at Rs 419 crore. While speaking with a news agency, Dulquer said, "We can't have a bigger marketing than that, because people might have seen our trailer even now. So we hope that we can also ride the wave of right and time." He further said, "In India, we all have a belief that if the time is good, everything will work, maybe their time is very good, so we can also benefit from it."

King of Kotha hit the theatres after the release of Dulquer Salmaan's new OTT series Guns and Gulaabs, wherein he portrays the role of a Narcotics department police officer. In a recent interview with another news agency, Dulquer said, "In the current climate, people want theatrical experience. In Malayalam, we do so much of smaller, intimate realistic storytelling... I was like, 'You need to draw people to theatres. They should come and celebrate'. It should be visually spectacular and technically sound."

Dulquer portrays the lead in King of Kotha. Among the other actors featured in the film are Ponniyin Selvan fame Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Nyla Usha, and Gokul Suresh. The movie is dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada and is reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 50-60 crore.