Hyderabad: The highly anticipated King of Kotha, starring Dulquer Salmaan, opened in theatres on Thursday. The Malayalam movie, which has been dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, reportedly made almost Rs 2 crore nett on Sunday across all languages, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. Besides Dulquer, who is also backing the movie as a producer, King of Kotha stars Shabeer Kallarakkal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prasanna, and Gokul Suresh among others.

The movie made Rs 13.5 crore in its first weekend. King of Kotha gathered Rs 6.85 crore nett on Thursday of which its Malayalam version minted Rs 5.6 crore, while the Telugu and Tamil versions earned Rs 85 lakh and Rs 40 lakh respectively. The movie gathered Rs 2.6 crore nett on Friday in all languages. On Saturday, the movie brought in Rs 2.05 crore and an estimated Rs 2 crore nett on Sunday.

Produced by Wayfarer Films and Zed Studios, King of Kotha is directed by Abhilash Joshiy and marks his directorial debut. Announced in July 2021, the film hit theatres globally on August 24 on the occasion of Onam. The action movie has got mixed reviews from critics.

Also read: King Of Kotha box office: Dulquer Salmaan's action drama falls further, single digit collections take total to over Rs 11 cr in 3 days

Dulquer Salmaan plays Kotha Rajendran 'Raju' or Raju Madrassi, in the gangster drama involving narcotics and gang wars. In the movie, Tara, Raju's girlfriend and love interest, is portrayed by Aishwarya Lekshmi, who previously appeared in Mani Ratnam's period drama Ponniyin Selvan I and II. Shabeer Kallarakkal portrays the role of a dreaded gangster Kannan Bhai in the film.