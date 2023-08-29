Hyderabad: The collection of the much-awaited film King of Kotha, which stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, has dipped by 1 crore nett when compared to the opening weekend. The action drama's cumulative nett collection is estimated to be Rs 14.45 crore in the Indian box office.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, King of Kotha collected Rs 6.85 crore nett on Thursday (Aug. 24). Of which, Malayalam accounted for Rs 5.6 crore, while the Telugu and Tamil versions brought in Rs 85 lakh and Rs 40 lakh respectively. On Friday, the film made Rs 2.6 crore nett in all languages.

The movie minted Rs 2.05 crore on its first Saturday and Rs 1.95 crore on its first Sunday. As per early estimates, King of Kotha may have earned Rs 1 crore on Monday.

The movie hit the theatres on Aug. 24, with a worldwide release in multiple languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

King of Kotha is helmed by Abhilash Joshiy which also marks his directorial debut. Produced by Wayfarer Films and Zed Studios, the movie hit the cinemas globally ahead of the 'Onam' weekend. The period gangster movie has received mixed reviews from critics. Apart from Dulquer, who is also backing the film as a producer, King of Kotha features an ensemble cast including Shabeer Kallarakkal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, and Anikha Surendran.

Also read: King of Kotha box office collection: Dulquer Salmaan's action film remains steady on day 4

Dulquer essays the role of Kotha Rajendran 'Raju' or Raju Madrassi in the movie. Tara, Raju's girlfriend and love interest, is played by Aishwarya Lekshmi, who was earlier seen in Mani Ratnam's period drama Ponniyin Selvan I and II. In the film, Shabeer Kallarakkal essays the role of a dreaded gangster Kannan Bhai.