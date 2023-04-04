Hyderabad: Tennis star Leander Paes and Bollywood actor Kim Sharma have been dating since 2021, however, recent reports indicate things may not be going well between the two. The actress has cryptically removed all images of Leander from her Instagram account amid break-up rumours. Leander Paes and Kim Sharma had made their romance public back in September 2021.

The couple was frequently seen going out for lunch dates and working out at the gym together. According to reports, the two appear to have split up after dating for two years. Leander Paes and Kim Sharma were quite outspoken about their romance and frequently shared photos from festivities, holidays, and events on social media. However, Kim's page no longer contains any of those pictures.

It's interesting to note that Leander hasn't gone so far as to delete Kim's photos, and the two of them are still Instagram friends. Although the pair has not officially announced their separation, it appears like Kim has already made the first move. Leander and Kim haven't yet commented on the breakup rumours, though.

Leander previously dated Rhea Pillai, with whom he has a daughter. Leander made headlines recently when he filed a court petition on the Rs 1 lakh maintenance payment he must make to Rhea Pillai, his ex-wife. On the other hand, Kim in the past supposedly dated Harshvardhan Rane. Kim Sharma made her Bollywood debut as Sanjana in the 2000 romance drama Mohabbatein from Yash Raj Films alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.