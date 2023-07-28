Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is gearing up to celebrate her birthday on July 31, and she's all set for a special trip with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. The couple was spotted at Mumbai airport late on Thursday night as they departed for the birthday getaway.

The paparazzi captured Kiara's joyful and excited demeanor as she smiled and walked hand in hand with Sidharth to the departure gate. Kiara donned a beige co-ord set with a white top, while Sidharth sported a casual look with a T-shirt, track pants, and a lightweight jacket.

Kiara took to her Instagram Stories to share a lovely selfie with Sidharth before their flight, writing, "Time to (airplane emoji)." Fans of the couple flooded the comments section of a paparazzo's video with praises and love for the duo. Many expressed that they believe Sidharth and Kiara are made for each other and showered them with compliments, calling them adorable and beautiful.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani surprised everyone by tying the knot in February of this year. Prior to their wedding, the couple had kept their relationship and wedding plans under wraps. Since then, they have been spotted together at various film events and parties, openly displaying their affection for each other. During interviews and public appearances, they have been vocal about their love and admiration for one another.

Kiara Advani jets off for birthday holiday with Sidharth Malhotra

In a recent interview, Kiara expressed that Sidharth is her home. She shared with Mirchi Plus, "Two people make a home, and I am very lucky that the man I've chosen to live my life with, my husband, is my best friend. For me, he is everything, and wherever we are in this world, in whichever city, he is my home." As Kiara Advani looks forward to celebrating her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra by her side, their fans eagerly await more sweet moments from this beautiful couple on social media.

READ | Watch: Kiara Advani oozes Barbie vibes at India Couture Week, Sidharth Malhotra's mom gives flying kisses from front row