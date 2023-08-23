Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, who was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, is not just capturing attention onscreen, but also with her simple airport looks in casual and ethnic attires. On Tuesday night, the actor was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport wearing a yellow kurta and pants, leaving her fans in awe as she looked exceptionally lovely.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Kiara caught the eyes of every onlooker as she returned to the Mumbai airport, seemingly owning her yellow ethnic dress. She matched her outfit with a pair of kolhapuris and let her hair loose. She wore minimal makeup, but her kohl-lit eyes complemented the ethnic look perfectly. She posed for the paparazzi for a while and then left for her destination in a car.

Soon after the video was posted, fans flocked to the comment section and heaped praise on the actor. A social media user commented, "She looks pretty, love her kurta." Another user commented, "Here comes the 'sunshine'... ironically, at midnight." One more commented, "Kiara is the prettiest soul alive." A fan wrote, "Yellowish suit suit karda." Other fans filled the comment section with red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will next be seen alongside RRR actor Ram Charan in the forthcoming Telugu movie Game Changer. She will be seen as the female lead in War 2, the action thriller movie, which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Her last release Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan received positive reviews and collected decent numbers at the box office.