Hyderabad: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of Bollywood's most solid couples. These two never fail to establish couple goals and frequently melt their followers' hearts witht their pictures together. Lately, all eyes are on Kiara as she prepares for the release of her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha, which also stars Kartik Aaryan.

Kiara and Kartik, the film's lead pair are on a promotional spree, and the actress has been posting her promotional outfits on social media. But today, Sidharth couldn't help but comment on a picture posted by his actor wife. Kiara took to Instagram to share a string of photos from her most recent promotional look, stunning in all-green.

Sharing her photos in the green body-hugging outfit, she wrote: "Love is Evergreen #SPKK 29th June!" Fans went crazy over her look the instant she published these photos, but one comment in particular caught our attention: that of Sidharth Malhotra. He used two fire emoticons and a heart-eyed emoji to comment on the post.

The actor was styled by Lakshmi Lehr. The dress has an asymmetrical waist and a deep necline. She dressed down her outfit with light makeup and nude lipstick, open tresses, and matching heels.

Kiara is presently promoting her forthcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film, directed by Sameer Vidhwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is slated to be released in theatres on June 29, 2023. Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani in the flick. After the smash Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released in 2022, this is the actor's second collaboration.

For the unversed, Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in February. Sidharth and Kiara fell in love while filming Shershaah (2021), and they ultimately solidified their bond by tying the knot at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

