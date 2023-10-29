Hyderabad: There have been ongoing rumors surrounding the budding romance of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday. Their relationship has been a hot topic on social media due to their frequent getaways, which have resulted in numerous pictures and videos circulating online. Once again, the spotlight is on them as they were recently spotted at the airport, presumably on their way for a vacation in celebration of Ananya's 25th birthday on October 30.

After stepping out for a date night on Friday in Mumbai, Aditya and Ananya were spotted at the Mumbai airport this morning. The rumored lovebirds have reportedly jetted off for their vacation, marking Ananya's 25th birthday. They were seen acing a relaxed airport look as paparazzi captured them.

Aditya chose a gray T-shirt and black denim, and he was seen carrying some books. As he stepped out of the car, he graciously posed for selfies with a couple of fans before making his way inside the airport. On the other hand, Ananya wore a pink backless top with denim and carried a bag. She sported a no-makeup look with a light lip balm, her hair pulled back into a bun. Completing her outfit with white sneakers and stud earrings, she also greeted the photographers with a smile.

Meanwhile, another popular Bollywood couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, were also spotted outside the airport, but they were on their way to Delhi to celebrate their first Karwa Chauth after getting married. Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7 in Rajasthan, and their sweet social media moments and public appearances have won them a lot of fan attention.