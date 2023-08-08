Hyderabad: Actor Kiara Advani has been making headlines recently with her latest appearance at Farhan Akhtar's office in Mumbai. This visit came shortly after Akhtar officially announced the highly anticipated film Don 3 on social media. Kiara's appearance at Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment office has sparked speculations among fans and netizens about whether she will be a part of the upcoming installment of the popular franchise.

Kiara, who was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan, has been the subject of ongoing rumors regarding her involvement in two major projects: Don 3 and Jee Le Zaraa. It was previously speculated that she might join the cast of Jee Le Zaraa, a film being produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. However, no official confirmation was made by the makers regarding her role in this project.

The timing of Kiara's visit to Farhan's office coinciding with the announcement of Don 3 has led to further speculation that she might be the leading lady opposite Ranveer Singh in the film. Fans have been expressing their excitement on social media, imagining the potential pairing of Ranveer and Kiara in the next installment of the action-packed franchise.

Adding to the mix, recent reports have suggested that Kiara is also in talks for another project with Excel Entertainment, a film by director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. This has left fans intrigued about whether her meeting with Ritesh Sidhwani was related to discussions about this upcoming film. Meanwhile, the actor is all set to star in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. She will also be seen in Shankar directed Game Changer with Ram Charan.

