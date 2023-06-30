KIARA ADVANI FEELS GRATEFUL AS SATYAPREM KI KATHA RECEIVES POSITIVE REVIEWS

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan's musical romantic film Satyaprem Ki Katha opened to positive reviews from fans and critics on Thursday. Both actors received a lot of appreciation for their performances. On Friday, Kiara took to her social media handle and penned down an emotional note.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she wrote, "Today what has truly touched me is seeing my fans rejoice with all the reviews coming my way..they have rooted for me since the very beginning and seeing them feel a sense of victory has made me really emotional, I owed it to them, it has taken me some time, but here we are finally! It is their success. This love is genuinely magical. #JustGrateful."

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans the film introduced Kartik as Satyaprem and Kiara as Katha. Kartik is seen pursuing Kiara for marriage as he tries to impress her. The duo gets married. After that, Kiara and Kartik have many difficult experiences together. Satyaprem Ki Katha is a progressive film and has a message for its viewers.

The film has minted Rs 9.25 crores on its opening day in India. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post and wrote, "#SatyaPremKiKatha puts up a healthy score on Day 1 [holiday]... Gathered speed during the course of the day, after an ordinary start in the morning shows... Evening shows, expectedly, saw very good occupancies due to glowing WOM... Thu Rs 9.25 cr. #India biz. Emerges #KartikAaryan's third biggest opening day, after #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 and #LoveAajKal. Going forward, the numbers may decline on Day 2 [Fri], since it's a working day, but Day 3 and 4 [Sat-Sun] hold the key... If its target audience - families - patronise the content, a strong weekend number cannot be ruled out. #Boxoffice."

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania. The makers have been receiving criticism ever since they released a new version of the Pakistani hit track Pasoori. Sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar, the recreated track's music video features actors Kiara Advani and Kiara Advani.

Originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, Pasoori was the most-searched song on Google in 2022. Apart from this, Kiara will be next seen in director Shankar's next 'Game Changer' opposite Ram Charan. (ANI)