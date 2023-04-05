Hyderabad: From the decorated Instagram feed, it may appear that an actor's life is comparatively easy. However, acting and shooting at extreme locations come with their own set of challenges. Recently, Bollywood actor Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle to share a video of the shoot location of her next film with Kartik Aaryan.

What had us surprised is that the shoot location was shrouded in snow. The actor is currently shooting at -3 degree Celsius in Kashmir. Sharing the video on Instagram Stories, the actor wrote: All set to roll. For the unversed, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor is in Kashmir for the shoot of her upcoming film opposite Kartik Aaryan titled Satyaprem ki Katha.

Kiara Advani shoots in freezing minus 3 degree weather in Kashmir

According to reports, Kartik-Kiara arrived in the Valley a few days ago to film the final leg of Satyaprem Ki Katha, which includes a week-long shoot for a romantic song. Kiara's other projects include Game Changer, in which she will star alongside Ram Charan from RRR. The film was previously titled RC 15 but is now officially titled Game Changer.

After Ram returned from the Oscars, the team recently finished filming a song for the film in Hyderabad. Kiara plays the female protagonist in the film, which is billed as an action drama with current-day politics. Dil Raju and Shirish Garu are producing the upcoming film under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release.

Game Changer will be available in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth in addition to Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. The film is set to be released in 2023.

