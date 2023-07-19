Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most loved couples in the film industry. The lovebirds, who tied the knot on February 7 of this year, left for a trip to an undisclosed location on Tuesday morning. Kiara and Siddharth were seen at the Mumbai airport dressed in relaxed casuals. Kiara was seen walking around with a quirky pink Chanel bag oozing Barbie vibes.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Kiara, and Sidharth could be seen leaving the airport to catch a flight to an unknown destination. The Shershaah couple looked cool acing super comfy casuals. Kiara opted for a white tank top which she paired with baggy mid-rise jeans and nude heels. She let her hair loose and carried a funky pink Chanel bag. Sidharth, on the other hand, sported a black T-shirt and white track pants with black stripes.

Fans swarmed to the comment section of the post as soon as the video was shared. A fan wrote, "Best Jodi Ever." Another wrote, "I love them... perfect couple." One more wrote, "Yes. you guys made our day." A netizen commented, "Sidkiara (and added a heart emoji)." While other users filled the comment section with heart eyes and red heart emoticons.

Also read: Watch: Sidharth Malhotra talks about marriage, calls Kiara Advani his 'most prized treasure'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara was last seen in Sameer Vidwans' Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kartik Aaryan. She has a number of intriguing projects in the kitty including the movie Game Changer, wherein she will co-star with Ram Charan in the lead role. Reportedly, the actor is said to have signed up for War 2. On the other hand, Sidharth will soon be seen in the action thriller Yodha alongside Disha Patani. Besides that, he will also be making his digital debut with the forthcoming web series Indian Police Force.