KHUSHI KAPOOR ROCKS LBD AS SHE PARTIES WITH IBRAHIM ALI KHAN AND OTHERS

Hyderabad On Friday night several starkids stepped out to hang out together at a restaurant in Mumbai From Sridevi and Boney Kapoor s daughter Khushi Kapoor to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh s son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Anurag Kashyap s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap the young blood of Bollywood chilled together yesterday nightSeveral pictures and videos of Khushi and Ibrahim are doing rounds on the internet The nextgen starkids were spotted outside the plush Mumbai party spot While Khushi was seen nailing the party look in a little black dress LBD Ibrahim looked cool in his casual avatar Also spotted after the party were Varun Dhawan s niece Anjini Dhawan Orhan Awatramani aka Orry and actor Srushti Porey Anjini looked cute in her lilac colour bodycon dress while Aaliyah opted for a crop top and flared denim for the partyMeanwhile Khushi is all set to make a splash in movies so is Ibrahim Making her debut with Zoya Akhtar s The Archies Khushi is said to be announcing her next project Khushi aside the film will also mark the debut of Amitabh Bachchan s grandson Agastya Nanda along with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan s daughter Suhana KhanREAD Here s what Palak Tiwari has to say on dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali KhanOn the other hand Ibrahim will be launched by Karan Johar s Dharma Productions Ibrahim s debut film is reportedly titled Sarzameen and will feature Kajol and Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles Before facing the camera Ibrahim learned the ropes of filmmaking from Karan He assisted KJo on the sets of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani