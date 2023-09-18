Hyderabad: The trailer of Netflix's latest spy thriller Khufiya was dropped on Monday. The movie, which is helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, also features Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi. The movie Khufiya, slated for release on October 5, is based on the book Escape to Nowhere, written by Amar Bhushan, a former head of R&AW's counterespionage unit.

The film's "based on true events" claim is made throughout the trailer's over two-minute runtime, which shows R&AW searching for the traitor while Ali Fazal's character is suspected of being a mole. It is Tabu's team's mission to find the mole, since suspicion is constantly cast on different characters. The film ramps up suspense as it remains focused on Ali's life and even his wife (Wamiqa Gabbi) begins to wonder if he is a deshdrohi.

The trailer was dropped on the official Instagram handle of Netflix with the caption: "Yahan hathiyaar ke roop hain alag, aur jung hai Khufiya. In a world of spies, the traitor must be brought to light. #Khufiya, streaming from Oct 5, only on Netflix!" As soon as the trailer was dropped, it evoked a common feeling on social media.

Several netizens felt the top notch performances deserved a theatre release. Showering praise on the direction, cast, plot and acting, many demanded the film be released in select locations across India. Reacting to the trailer, a user wrote: "@vishal bhardwaj...Request from Fans 💟💟💟💟 Pliz have theatrical release of khufiya...❣❣❣❣ Want to watch it on big screen..🙏"

Excited about Vishal Bhardwaj and Tabu's collaboration, one tweeted: "Finally after ages of wait @VishalBhardwaj @ActressTabu #Khufiya #Netflix #Tabu #VishalBhardwaj few days to go .., buckle up your seatbelt." Another one wrote: "Superb. Excellent trailer, and I completely trust Vishal Bhardwaj to be able to pull of an atmospheric spy thriller. #Khufiya."

Showering praise on Tabu's acting prowess, a fan wrote: "Tabu in intense thrillers is a match made in heaven and icing on the top is Ali Fazal...what a wonderful cast and only vishal bhardwaj can build this much tension...Eagerly waiting for #Khufiya."

Apart from Tabu, the film features Ashish Vidyarthi and Azmeri Haque Badhon in key roles. The film is written by Vishal Bhardwaj and Rohan Narula and is produced by Vishal Bhardwaj Films.

