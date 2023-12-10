Hyderabad: The trailer for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was revealed on Sunday, introducing the film featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav as the main leads. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan trailer offers a glimpse into the lives of three best friends navigating the challenges of being twenty-somethings in Mumbai, where love, aspirations, and heartbreak intersect with the pervasive influence of social media.

Billed as a celebration of modern friendships in the digital age, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan stars Ananya as Ahana, Siddhant as Imaad—an up-and-coming stand-up comic—and Adarsh as Neil, an aspiring social media influencer. The trailer for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan poignantly underscores the pervasive allure of observing others' lives that grips the younger generation. Through compelling dialogues, it delves into the isolating effects of excessive social media use, emphasizing the paradox of feeling connected yet alone. Furthermore, the trailer adeptly showcases how social media significantly influences the purchasing behavior of Generation Z.

This Netflix-bound production is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. The release date for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was announced on November 28, coinciding with the unveiling of its poster. Shooting for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan commenced in March 2022 while the team called it a wrap on the film in October same year.

Talking about the film, Zoya and Reema, the creative brains behind the film said that the process of crafting and collaborating on this story with Arjun was truly thrilling. "It's a coming-of-digital-age narrative that we hope will resonate with younger audiences. Our dedication lies in offering younger voices a platform to share unique and contemporary tales with both local and global viewers," said the duo to a newswire.