Hyderabad: Ananya Panday is preparing for the release her upcoming web film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, following the release of Dream Girl 2. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Aadarsh Gourav also play lead roles in the film. While the team began promoting the film a few days ago, the latest news about the film has fans even more excited. To add to the excitement, the team has recently released a new-look poster of Ananya Panday teasing fans with the trailer's release date.

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan team recently unveiled Ananya Panday's new look poster. The diva looks chic in the new poster as she takes a mirror selfie. Her character in the film is named Ahana. In addition to Ananya's solo poster, the filmmakers also revealed the film's trailer release date. The trailer for Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will be released in three days, that is, on December 10.

Sharing the post, Netflix wrote: "We're simple people - we see Ahana in a picture, we like it. Prepare to follow her journey! The trailer for #KhoGayeHumKahan will be released in three days!" Just a few days ago, the lead trio surprised fans with a visit to the NH7 Weekender 2023, the Happiest Music Festival, as part of promotions. In addition, they performed on the song Hone Do Jo Hota Hai.

The film's title, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, is based on a song from the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho, which starred Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif. Arjun Varain Singh's directorial debut is a film depicting the story of three friends. Arjun Varain Singh, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti have collaborated on the script. The film is slated to release on December 26 on Netflix.