KHATRON KE KHILADI 13 ARCHANA GAUTAM RECEIVES THREE STITCHES POSTS VIDEO FROM HOSPITAL

Hyderabad Khatron Ke Khiladi is infamous for physically and mentally challenging its contestants with a series of nerveracking tests The current season of Rohit Shetty s show is giving the participants a hard time as it does every season Several participants have already suffered major injuries while executing stunts including Rohit Roy Nyrra Banerji and Anjum Fakih Archana Gautam an actressturnedpolitician is the latest in the list to have sustained injuries during a task on the show s thirteenth seasonArchana Gautam posted a few photographs and a video of her injury on her official Instagram handle The first shot taken from a low angle reveals her damaged chin which she captioned Khatron Ke Khiladi ka pehela nishani which translates to the first mark from Khatron Ke Khiladi The caption for the second photo which reveals stitches on her chin reads First experience taako ka First experience of stitches Finally she posted a video from the hospital room where she received the stitches with Archana laying on the hospital bed Aside from the stitches the actress seemed to be doing well It appears that the Bigg Boss 16 participant was injured while performing a stunt on the Rohit Shettyhosted programmeThe Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 trip has not been without its share of challenges as injuries have become an unavoidable part of this adrenalinefueled experience And like every year the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 trip has not been without its share of challenges with injuries becoming common on the set Among those who have been injured in recent weeks are Rohit Bose Roy Aishwarya Sharma and others