Hyderabad: Screen icon Kamal Haasan, who is all set to celebrate his 69th birthday on November 7, has some exciting news for his fans. His upcoming film, previously known by the tentative title KH 234, has now been officially named Thug Life, and it marks Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's reunion after 35 years. The film's shooting is in full swing, and the complete cast and crew will be revealed soon.

In the video, the sexagenarian superstar is seen introducing himself as Rangarai Satyavel Nayakan. Revealing his backstory, Kamal says his life began with a rather unusual twist. Upon his birth, he was marked with labels such as "Criminal," "Gundas," and even "Yakkooza," which, interestingly, translates to "gangster" in Japanese. These early labels hint at a life filled with challenges, but they would not define him. Throughout his life, Rangarai faced numerous trials and tribulations, however, he proved time and again that he would not be easily swayed by the shadow of death looming over him.

In a 2-minute and 55 seconds long video, Kamla is seen donning a rugged avatar. The screen icon demands attention as he takes on enemies without breaking a sweat. Long hair, a beard, and a handlebar moustache add to his distinct look for the film which appears to be featuring Kamal in yet another action avatar after Vikram.

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam last collaborated on the iconic film Nayakan 35 years ago, which has a dedicated fanbase. Now, these two legendary figures are teaming up once again for KH 234, a film jointly produced by Raajkamal Films International, Madras Talkies, Red Giant Movies, R. Mahendran, and Siva Ananth. After sharing Kamal's first look from the film, the makers welcomed Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and Dulquer Salmaan on board earlier in the day.

Mani Ratnam, speaking about working with Kamal Haasan at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023, emphasised the joy of collaborating with a superstar like Haasan. He highlighted how Haasan's talent elevates performance and simplifies the director's job, making it a delight to work with such a skilled actor. Ratnam also noted Haasan's ability to inspire and enhance the performances of those around him. He mentioned that Haasan contributes valuable elements to the script, making it a pleasure to work with a great actor.

The film's technical crew includes renowned figures like composer AR Rahman, cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran, editor Sreekar Prasad, and the stunt choreographer duo Anbariv.