Hyderabad: Yash, the renowned Kannada actor, who gained immense popularity through the success of the KGF franchise, is now striving to make his mark in Bollywood. As a step towards this, he has officially signed up for Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious venture, Ramayan, for which he is demanding a whopping remuneration of over Rs 100 crore.

According to industry buzz, Tiwari has roped in Ranbir Kapoor to portray the iconic character of Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi has been chosen to play Sita. Yash, on the other hand, has been selected to essay the role of Ravana. The filming of this much-anticipated movie is expected to kick off in February next year.

A close source to Yash revealed that the actor eagerly embraced this project as a means to venture into Bollywood. The source further stated that despite having the third part of KGF in his hands, Yash made the conscious decision to juggle between industries and take up Ramayan. The source further added that Yash is charging an exorbitant sum of Rs 100 to Rs 150 crore for his role in the film, with Rs 100 crore being the minimum and the final figure would be finalised depending on the number of shooting days and schedule demands.