Hyderabad: Atlee directorial Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead is finally out. The film co-stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone and others. SRK's action thriller is expected to have the highest opening for a Hindi film given the advance booking numbers. King Khan's Jawan opened today, and fans of the star flocked to venues to catch the early screenings.

With the celebratory videos going viral, Shah Rukh took to twitter to drop a message for his fans. The actor wrote: "Love u boys and girls I hope u enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see u go to the theater. Big love and thanks."

This comes after the Jawan craze drew SRK fans to Mumbai's Getty Galaxy Theatre at midnight, where they waited for the theatre's doors to open. Fans of SRK were clearly overjoyed, and some even dressed up as bandaged replicas of the actor from the film.

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, the film has already gathered an incredible Rs 51.17 crore in worldwide advance reservations, surpassing Pathaan's opening day record in India. "BREAKING: #Jawan hits HALF-CENTURY even before release at the WW Box Office Advance Sales Day 1," he tweeted, adding, "India - Rs 32.47 billion Overseas - Rs 18.70 crore [USD 2.25 million - Reported Locations] Total WW Gross - 51.17 billion Also, #ShahRukhKhan BEATS #Pathaan's opening day advance booking in India of 32 crore."

Before the release, SRK was spotted at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati to seek blessings. Suhana, his daughter, and Pooja Dadlani, his manager, accompanied him. Both SRK and Suhana wore white ethnic attire. His Jawan co-star Nayanthara was also seen at the temple with her partner Vignesh Shivan.

