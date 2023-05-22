Hyderabad: Actor Keerthy Suresh, who was last seen in the period action drama Dasara, recently hit the headlines after some reports claimed that she's all set to marry a businessman from Dubai. The actor on Monday, took to her social media handle and clarified that the reports are not true and that she would reveal the identity of the mystery man in her life whenever she wants to.

Reports of a relationship between Keerthy and a person named Farhan immediately surfaced after a photo of the two went viral. According to some reports, the pair is set to get married soon. Responding to one of the news reports, Keerthy wrote on Twitter, "Hahaha!! Didn't have to pull my dear friend, this time! I will reveal the actual mystery man whenever I have to. Take a chill pill until then! PS: Not once got it right."

Meanwhile, Keerthy last appeared in the Srikanth Odhela directorial Dasara alongside Nani. She was the female lead and portrayed Vennela in the movie. On the final day of the shoot, Keerthy gave 130 gold coins as gifts to the Dasara cast and crew. As per reports, the gold coins were worth Rs 70 lakh. The film's publicist told that Keerthy gave the gold coins to 130 crew workers including drivers and light boys.

After Dasara, Keerthy is now gearing up for the release of her forthcoming movies. She has a number of movies set to be out this year. This includes her next, Maamannan, directed by Mari Selvaraj. The movie also stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu. Keerthy will also appear in Megastar Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar.