KEERTHY SURESH JOINS FORCES WITH VARUN DHAWAN AND ATLEE FOR MUCH AWAITED BOLLYWOOD DEBUT

Hyderabad: In an exciting development, National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh is all set to make her much-anticipated Bollywood debut. The talented star, known for her stellar performances in movies like Mahanati, Miss India, Rang De, Vaashi, and Dasara, has been patiently waiting for the right opportunity to enter the Hindi film industry. Finally, the actor will foray into Bollywood with Varun Dhawan's upcoming actioner backed by Atlee Kumar.

The untitled project, helmed by Tamil filmmaker Kalees, is a power-packed action entertainer that will showcase Keerthy Suresh in a strong and glamorous role, several reports suggest. The film is said to be a perfect launch vehicle for Keerthy, aligning with her preferences and aspirations for a grand entry into Bollywood. Filled with emotions, drama, and high-octane action sequences, the movie promises to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline and exceptional performances.

While Keerthy's casting has been finalized, the search for the second leading lady is still underway. The makers are aiming to take the film on floors next month. Beginning from Mumbai, the team is planning to wrap up a three-month-long schedule at a stretch. As reported earlier, the upcoming actioner will hit big screens on May 31, 2024.

The project, tentatively referred to as #VD18, features Varun essaying the role of a dedicated police officer. Coming off his recent success in Amar Kaushik's Bhediya, where he portrayed a werewolf, Varun is set to bring his talent and charisma to this exciting collaboration. The film is being produced by Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios and Priya Atlee of A For Apple Studios, with Jawan director Atlee Kumar presenting the venture. Atlee and Varun's upcoming film is said to be Hindi remake of Tamil hit Theri but makers are yet to confirm the same.

Keerthy Suresh's foray into Bollywood marks a significant milestone in her already illustrious career. Having established herself as a versatile and talented star down South, she now aims to spread her wings and make a mark on the pan-Indian stage. With her exceptional acting prowess and natural charm, Keerthy is poised to win hearts across the nation.

