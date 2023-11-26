Hyderabad: Considered as one of Bollywood's most attractive couples, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades often share their love for each other through photos on social media. Today, on Arjun's 51st birthday, Gabriella posted a message on her Instagram account to wish her boyfriend.

To celebrate Arjun's special day on November 26, Gabriella Demetriades uploaded a reel containing various videos of him on her Instagram handle. The video showcased happy moments from Arjun's personal and professional life, including moments with his son, bike rides, party dancing, and work-related activities. Gabriella accompanied the video with the song 'Daddy Cool'. Along with the video, she wrote, "Happy birthday baby, there is truly no one like you. Keep surprising us and yourself @rampal72," followed by a nazar emoji.

Arjun Rampal promptly responded to the post, expressing his gratitude and affection with the comment, "Thank you, my love. You bring out the best in me," accompanied by two red heart emojis. Having met in 2018 through mutual acquaintances, Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades immediately clicked. In April of this year, the couple announced Gabriella's pregnancy, and on July 20, they were blessed with their second child, a baby boy. They already have a son named Arik, who was born in July 2019.