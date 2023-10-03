Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's forthcoming film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue's new song Keemti released today on October 3. The makers of the highly anticipated film had earlier dropped the peppy number Jalsa 2.0, which instantly became popular among fans. The film is all set to hit theatres on October 6, 2023.

Akshay Kumar resorted to social media to drop the film's first love track, Keemti. The song talks of unconditional love and features the lead lip-synching lyrics of the song surrounded by picturesque trees. In the video, Akshay and Parineeti appear as Mr. and Mrs. Gill, implying a love theme in the film.

Highlighting the romantic nature of the song, Akshay wrote in the Instagram caption: "Pyaar = #Keemti ✨ Song Video Out Now. Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October." Vishal Mishra lent his voice to the romantic ballad from the film. The wonderful single, with music by Jjust Music, showcases the genuine bond between Jaswant Singh Gill (played by Akshay) and his wife Nirdosh Kaur Gill (played by Parineeti), enchanting the audience with its lyrical beauty.

While Akshay looks dashing in his turban and brown jacket in the song, Parineeti is dressed in a green saree and they appear to be much in love. In this video, Parineeti is also seen wearing a gajra. The soothing song is filmed in greenery with just the lead pair lost in each other.

The Tinu Suresh Desai's directorial stars Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, and Ravi Kishan, among others. The film is based on the 1989 Raniganj Coalfields accident and follows engineer Jaswant Singh Gill and his colleagues as they attempt to rescue around 65 trapped workers. The film is based on the true incident of the Raniganj Coalfields collapse in West Bengal in 1989.