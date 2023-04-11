KBKJ TRAILER LAUNCH SALMAN KHAN AND BHUMIKA CHAWLA HOG LIMELIGHT AS TERE NAAM JODI REUNITES AFTER 20 YEARS

Hyderabad: Several celebrities attended the trailer launch of Salman Khan's upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The event was graced by many of his co-stars. However, the Tere Naam reunion of Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla had the internet giddy with excitement.

Salman Khan and Bhumika shared some hilarious stories from the Tere Naam set at the trailer launch of his most-anticipated movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman and Bhumkia have come together after 20 years for this Eid release. While talking about her equation with the superstar, Bhumika revealed how much she adores the way Salman responds to everything.

However, many people were taken aback when Bhumika Chawla shared an anecdote from the audio launch of Tere Naam back in 2003. The actor said that she had accidentally called Salman Khan 'bhai' at the event. Regretting having called Salman 'bhai', Bhumika said 'aaj main aapko that Salman bhai nahin bolungi'.

Toh this, Salman responded by saying: 'Aisa kya badal gaya?', making the audience burst into laughter. Taking a reporter's question, Bhumika continued by saying that she has noticed many changes in him as they have both matured. She also expressed how happy she was to work with him once again. "It feels as though another lifetime has passed. We both were then young! We all mature. We all change, she added.

Coming back to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the movie's trailer, which was released on Monday, is a classic example of an action comedy. The film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is directed by Farhad Samji, was formerly known as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film is releasing on April 21.

Also read: Salman Khan wants Shehnaaz Gill to 'move on'; Fans wonder if it's about Sidharth Shukla