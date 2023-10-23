Hyderabad: A multitude of film celebrities flocked to Thrissur in Kerala for the Navratri celebrations, organized by a well-known jewelry brand. Among the attendees were actor Nagarjuna and his son Chaitanya Akkineni, actors Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, Shilpa Shetty, Wamiqa Gabbi, and various others. Notably, most of them adorned themselves with sarees for the occasion.

Earning the spotlight, Katrina Kaif mesmerized onlookers with her radiant red saree and full-sleeve blouse, complemented by a bindi adorning her forehead. She engaged in friendly conversations with fellow guests and lit the ceremonial oil lamp, leaving the audience in awe of her impeccable demeanor.

A paparazzo dropped a video of Katrina from the event on Instagram, which sparked a wave of admiration among fans who praised her graceful behavior at the religious function. A fan commented, "Her beauty is out of this world." Another commented, "She is a true beauty with elegance to boot, she leaves everyone else behind!" A netizen wrote, "Queen of beauty and elegance."

Nagarjuna and his son Chaitanya Akkineni also attended the Navratri festivities. While the seasoned star opted for a floral pastel green kurta pajama, Chaitanya sported a simple white kurta pajama.

Kriti Sanon was another vision of beauty, draped in a stunning pink saree. She posed alongside actor Shilpa Shetty, who donned a bright red silk lehenga. Additionally, actor Rashmika Mandanna made her presence felt in a striking yellow-beige anarkali suit. Actor Janhvi Kapoor greeted the hosts with folded hands, wearing a lavender tissue silk saree.

Actor Sonakshi Sinha, accompanied by her rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal, also graced the celebrations. Sonakshi chose a red silk ensemble paired with exquisite gold temple jewelry. Wamiqa Gabbi, known for her role in Charlie Chopra, was spotted in a captivating pink silk saree as well.