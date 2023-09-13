Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has an impeccable sense of style and makes heads turn every time she steps out. The diva can pull off any look, whether it's a gown or ethnic wear, she looks mesmerizing in them all. On Wednesday morning, the Welcome actor was snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. The actor's simply graceful look in a desi ensemble won the hearts of many on the internet.

In a video posted by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Katrina can be seen ditching her comfy casuals for the airport look and opted for a breezy and elegant ethnic look. She donned a yellow printed salwar suit set paired with matching juttis. The actor tied her hair in a neat ponytail and wore dark sunglasses. Her photos and videos garnered praise from her fans on social media. Scroll through to see what Katrina wore.

Reacting to the video, a netizen wrote, "I like that she always dress simple and decent and the fact that she is one of the hardest working actresses in Bollywood." Another wrote, "That simple dress also makes her look curvaceous and hot." One more wrote, "She is the only actress who looks beautiful Without any jewelry." A fan commented, "Beauty with elegance and grace."

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif will next appear alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, it is the fifth movie from the YRF Spy Universe and is slated to hit theatres this Diwali. Katrina will also appear alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas.

