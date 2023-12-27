KATRINA KAIF WISHES SALMAN KHAN ON HIS 58TH BIRTHDAY REFERS TO HIM AS TRUE ORIGINAL

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 58th birthday on December 27, and actor Katrina Kaif took to her social media handle to convey her heartfelt wishes to him. She posted a photo of the Tiger actor on Wednesday and referred to him as a 'true original'.

Sharing his picture on her Instagram Story, she wrote, "Tiger Tiger Tiger May u always be just as you are ...a true original (followed by a white heart emoji). Happy birthday." Salman and Katrina have captivated viewers with their on-screen chemistry in various movies, including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Bharat, Partner, Yuvvraaj, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and the recently released action thriller Tiger 3.

Salman Khan, while reflecting on their on-screen pairing, previously told a news agency that he loved the characters of Tiger and Zoya, mentioning that their chemistry in previous movies like Yuvvraaj was not as strong as it is in the Tiger franchise.

Moving on to their forthcoming projects, Salman Khan is yet to announce his next venture. However, reports suggest that there is a potential collaboration between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger vs Pathaan. Furthermore, he has reportedly signed a film with director Karan Johar and is working on a project titled Prem Ki Shaadi with film-maker Sooraj Barjatya. Reports about Kick 2 and Dabangg 4 are also adding to his upcoming flicks.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will be seen in the thriller film Merry Christmas, alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Radhika Apte, and Sanjay Kapoor. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, known for his films like Badlapur and Andhadhun, Merry Christmas has already caught the attention of the audiences with its recently released trailer. The movie is slated to hit big screens on January 12, 2024.