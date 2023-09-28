Hyderabad: Sunny Kaushal, best known for his roles in OTT ventures such as Shiddat and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, celebrated his 34th birthday today. He is also the brother of National Award-winning actor Vicky Kaushal. On his birthday, the younger Kaushal was wished by Katrina Kaif, who happens to be his sister-in-law, his brother and rumoured girlfriend Sharwari Wagh.

Katrina Kaif wishes 'best devar' Sunny Kaushal on his birthday, Vicky Kaushal pens heartfelt note

Katrina posted a nice wish for his 'devar' on Instagram Stories (IG Stories). She posted a photo of Vicky and Sunny from her wedding. The Kaushal brothers were clothed in white and could be seen sitting on a couch with flower strings behind them. With it, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the best devar."

Meanwhile, Vicky shared Sunny's latest music video on his Instagram handle, saying he was proud of his brother. The Manmarziyaan actor teased the song on Instagram, with a nice caption for his brother. "You have no idea how much your beauty of heart and purity of thought inspires me, Sunny. Continue your exploration. Continue to win. Mere bhai, happy birthday... I adore you," he wrote. Katrina reacted to the post with heart emojis.

