KATRINA KAIF VIJAY SETHUPATHI MAKE FOR INTRIGUING DUO IN MERRY CHRISTMAS NEW POSTERS FILM TO CLASH WITH YODHA AT BOX OFFICE

Hyderabad: In a treat to fans, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming flick Merry Christmas has been preponed. The highly awaited film starring Katrina and Vijay has been given a fresh release date. The filmmakers also presented new posters for the film, which have a retro flavour from the 1970s and 1980s.

"Raat jitni sangeen hogi, subah utni rangeen hogi," read a line on the poster. Katrina wrote on Instagram: "We decided to cut short the wait for the Christmas cheer! #MerryChristmas releasing in theatres near you ON 15th DECEMBER 2023." The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and with its new release date, it will witness a box office clash with Sidhart Malhotra's film Yodha.

Merry Christmas, from the filmmaker of Johnny Gaddaar, Badlapur, and Andhadhun, is presented by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures with the promise that it will be as distinct from those films as they are from one another. Merry Christmas is shot in two languages and has a variety of supporting performers. Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand co-star in the Hindi version, while Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams co-star in the Tamil version. Pari, a child actor, is also introduced in the film. Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte are also slated to make brief appearances.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was most recently seen in the film Phone Bhoot. She will also appear in Tiger 3 alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The film is expected to be released on Diwali in 2023. However, a formal statement on the film's release date is still awaited. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the action-packed film will also witness a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan.

