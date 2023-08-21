KATRINA KAIF SPOTTED REHEARSING FOR TIGER 3 SONG NETIZENS REACT AS VIDEO GOES VIRAL

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Tiger 3 alongside superstar Salman Khan. While the action thriller is all set to release this year, a video of the actor shooting for a song has surfaced on the internet and went viral in no time.

In the video which is doing rounds of social media, Katrina can be seen rehearsing her dance moves as shown by the choreographer. The video shows Katrina surrounded by back dancers. In another video, Katrina is seen acing action in Austria. As soon as the video went viral, fans flocked to the comment section and showered compliments on her. A fan commented, "No one can do it like Kat! She's the queen of dance numbers!!!" Another wrote, "So excited for this!" One more wrote, "Damn her screen presence is going to be amazing!"

Tiger 3 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and the action thriller also has Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan in the key roles. Although there is no official announcement of the release date, the movie is expected to hit the theatres later this year. As per reports, superstar Shah Rukh Khan will make a cameo appearance in the movie for an action-packed scene. King Khan and Salman reportedly shot this scene at Madh Island earlier this month. Besides Tiger 3, Katrina has been cast in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt. She also has Merry Christmas ready to release on December 15.

