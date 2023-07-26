KATRINA KAIF REVIEWS ROCKY AUR RANI KII PREM KAHAANI VICKY KAUSHAL HEAPS PRAISE ON ALIA BHATT RANVEER SINGH

Hyderabad: Bollywood power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were among the many esteemed celebrities who graced the premiere of Karan Johar’s much-anticipated film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, on Tuesday. The star-studded event saw the presence of other notable personalities such as Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra, who are part of the film's impressive cast.

A video of Katrina and Vicky walking out of the screening together was shared on a paparazzo's Instagram account, creating a buzz among their fans. When asked about their thoughts on the film, Vicky, donning a stylish blue denim shirt and matching jeans, initially hesitated but eventually responded with praise, saying, "Bohot achii (very nice)." Donning a white chic outfit, Katrina looked stunning as she left the venue holding Vicky's hand. When questioned about her impression of the movie, she expressed her delight, calling it "Amazing movie. Beautiful."

After attending the premiere, Vicky took to social media on Wednesday morning to heap praise on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor wrote a lengthy note on Instagram Stories that read: "Loved every bit of it. Hardcore big screen family entertainer! Take your loved ones... don’t miss it! @karanjohar you are a true master! Tremendous tremendous performances by @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh and what joy to watch the veterans @aapkadharam #JayaBachchan @azmishabana18 on Screen!" The Raazi star also gave a shoutout to the entire ensemble and writers of the film.

Vicky Kaushal heaps praise on Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh

The star-studded premiere was graced by other Bollywood luminaries, including Alia Bhatt's husband, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Seema Sajdeh.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani revolves around a heartwarming family drama, with the protagonists, Rocky (played by Ranveer Singh) and Rani (played by Alia Bhatt), deciding to 'switch' homes to gauge their compatibility with each other's families. The film has been awarded a UA certification by the Central Board of Film Certification, and its runtime is approximately 2 hours and 48 minutes. Fans can look forward to catching this intriguing tale on the big screen as it hits theaters on July 28, a week after the much-anticipated Barbenheimer release.

READ | Ranbir Kapoor attends Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere, netizens notice Deepika Padukone's absence