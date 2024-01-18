KATRINA KAIF REVEALS WHAT SHE LOVES THE MOST ABOUT BEING A PUNJABI DAUGHTER IN LAW

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif hosted an interactive Q&A session for her followers on Instagram on Thursday, where she not only answered questions about her recent release Merry Christmas, but also shared some insights into her personal life. One particular response of hers to a fan's question has been generating a lot of buzz on social media.

The fan asked, "What do you like about being Punjabi's daughter-in-law?" In her reply, Katrina wrote, "Dher saara pyaar aur ghar ka bana hua sarso ka saag aur maki ki roti with white makhan (Lots of love and homemade delicacies like mustard green curry and cornbread with a dollop of white butter). Additionally, she posted a photograph showcasing a plate filled with 'saag' and 'maki ki roti'.

Katrina Kaif's Instagram Story

Katrina tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal in November 2021. During an appearance on the show Koffee With Karan, she disclosed that she first met Vicky at a party organised by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, which sparked their romance. Elaborating on her relationship with Vicky, Katrina shared that he wasn't even on her 'radar' at the time.