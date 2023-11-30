Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal, is all set to hit the silver screens on Friday. Ahead of the release of the biographical war drama, Vicky's wife, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif took to her social media handle and showered him with compliments for his exceptional portrayal in the movie.

On Thursday, Katrina shared a poster of Sam Bahadur and expressed her thoughts, referring to the film as a beautifully crafted classic, resonant with poetry. She applauded the director, Meghna Gulzar, for her evident passion in narrating the story and meticulous attention to detail evident in every frame. Concerning Vicky's performance as Sam, Katrina was captivated by his embodiment of grace, heroism, and determination.

She expressed her astonishment at his flawless acting skills and found him to be truly inspiring, and dedicated to his skill most brilliantly and authentically. Watching him excel onscreen made her immensely proud, as she witnessed him channelling his energy into the film and completely transforming into the character of Sam. She concluded her praise by affirming that Vicky's portrayal would be etched in the memory of viewers.

Sam Bahadur is centred around the life of Sam Manekshaw. With a military career spanning four decades and five wars, Sam was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. His remarkable leadership during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, ultimately leading to the creation of Bangladesh, is a significant part of his legacy. The film is scheduled for release on December 1 and will face stiff competition with Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movie Animal.